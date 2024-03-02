Battleship New Jersey to leave Camden for historic dry docking. Here's how to witness the ‘once in a generation' trip down the Delaware.

America's most decorated battleship will leave its home, dominating Camden's waterfront, for the first time in decades. Later this month, the Battleship New Jersey will travel down the Delaware River to the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for historic dry dock maintenance.

"This battleship is just a tremendous piece of history," said Marshall Spevak, CEO of the Battleship New Jersey. “This is a once in a generation opportunity really to see the ship move.”

The ship is scheduled to depart from Camden on Thursday March 21st at exactly high tide, 12:10 p.m. The museum will host a send-off ceremony on the pier at 11 a.m. It will mark the first time the battleship has moved from Camden since she arrived in 2000.

"People are calling in telling us they are flying in from other parts of the country to be here on the 21st," said Spevak.

The Battleship New Jersey will be dry docked for the first time in 32 years

According to Spevak, the $10 million dry dock project is long overdue. It is also vital for the battleship's longevity.

“Typically decommissioned navy ships are supposed to be dry docked every 20 years. We are almost at 35 now,” said Spevak.

The maintenance work in Philly is expected to take about 60 days. The battleship will return to Camden once the work is complete, but people will also have the chance to see the battleship in Philly. The museum is selling rare dry dock tours on the weekends, offering people the chance to walk underneath the battleship.

“I'm not sure when the next time an Iowa class battleship will be in dry dock," said Spevak. "That’s why we are saying it is really a once in a generation opportunity.”

What goes into moving an 887-foot-long 45,000-ton battleship?

The Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial is closed to tours as the crew prepares for the move.

In order for the battleship to fit under the Walt Whitman Bridge, they had to remove the mast and radar from the top of the ship.

"Even now at high tide we are about 11 to 16 feet clearing of the bridge so it is still a very tight space," explained Spevak.

They also removed the northern gangway from the ship. Contractors are coming on board to disable the electric, mechanicals, and plumbing.

"Right now our crew is starting to go and just sort of clear out a lot of the areas and batten down the hatches," said Spevak. "The wind, the weather, the tides- there’s just an incredible amount that goes into moving a ship like this especially a battleship, a decommissioned ship that hasn’t moved in decades."

A full circle moment for the man in charge of towing the Battleship New Jersey

The battleship will be towed by four tug boats.

“It’s what we call a dead ship. It doesn’t have propulsion. The tug boats will be operating in place of the ship’s engine and rudder," explained Joseph Benton, with McAllister Towing of Philadelphia.

Benton will lead the entire tow operation. It is a full circle moment for him. He captained one of the tug boats that originally brought the battleship to Camden.

"Full circle, for sure," said Benton. "To be able to come back 20 something years later and be able to be the pilot in charge of it, it is pretty awesome.”