Southern entertainment's annual Barefoot Country Music Fest will be heading back to the shore for a four-day weekend this summer in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The classic country festival is the "largest 4-day outdoor country music fest" in the Northeast, featuring over 40 artists, from renowned country stars to up-and-coming artists.

The festival is hitting the beach starting Thursday, June 20, for a "kickoff concert" and spans through Sunday night on June 23.

Some of the more popular country icons heading to the beach include artists like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Kane Brown.

Aside from music, the event will include several other activities for guests to participate in like, axe throwing, bull riding and karaoke.

Where and when is the Barefoot Country Music Fest?

The concert will take place at 3601 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ, between Wildwood's classic Morey's Piers.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, for the festivals opening night, and at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23.

Who will perform at the Barefoot Country Music Fest?

Headliners

Luke Bryan

Keith Urban

Kane Brown

Old Dominion

Bailey Zimmerman

Jake Owen

"Nationally recognized performers"

Scotty McCreery

Oliver Anthony

The Beach Boys

Bret Michaels

Nate Smith

Hailey Whitters

Niko Moon

Rodney Atkins

Colt Ford

"Acclaimed performers"

Conner Smith

Alana Springsteen

Avery Anna

Kylie Morgan

Mackenzie Porter

The War and Treaty

John Eddie

Davisson Brothers Band

Owen Riegling

Nolan Quinn

Graham Barham

Taylor Austin Dye

Mara Justine

Gillian Smith

Greylan James

Sadie Bass

Dillon James

Gavin Adcock

Redferrin

Bryan Martin

Aidan Canfield

The Heritage of America Band

Where can you get tickets?

Interested in attending? Well, you're in luck. The annual "country festival of the summer" features three main ticket options that are available for purchase.

The 4-day general admission pass includes access to the festival from June 20 through June 23, free activities, and access to multiple stages and vendors, all for $269.

If you want special treatment with some upgrades, the VIP 4-day pass includes everything in the general admission pass and more for $499.

With the VIP pass you gain access to an exclusive VIP entrance, a private VIP bar, VIP only bathrooms, and of course, entry to an exclusive private area at the main stage.

Still want more VIP perks? Well for $1,599 you can do just that with the festival's 4-day super VIP pass.

This pass includes access to an elevated platform viewing area, $500 credit for food and drinks, an evening buffet Friday through Sunday, and an air-conditioned catering tent.