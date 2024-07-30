New social sports complex coming to Philadelphia in 2025

Calling all ballers, pickleballers that is... there's a new social sports complex coming to the City of Brotherly Love next year.

Good City Studio and Vero Capital — the team behind award-winning Filter Club and Equinox Hotels — announce plans for Ballers Philly, a first-of-its-kind social sports venue inside the historic Turbine Hall at The Battery in Fishtown.

Developers said in a news release that "the venue will feature the luxury amenities of a members club with no membership required."

Ballers, which will be open to the public in early 2025, aims to be a community hub for sports enthusiasts of all ages.

The venue will feature the city’s first dedicated indoor pickleball and padel courts, a cutting-edge indoor golf center, a multipurpose turf playing field, and squash courts.

Additionally, there will be private lockers and showers, infrared saunas, cold plunge tanks and compression therapy.

There will also be an elevated sports bar and grill for those who have worked up an appetite.

“With our first Ballers location, we have the opportunity to create one of the most iconic sports facilities in the entire country,” says Good City Co-Founder Amanda Potter. “Not only will our design do justice to the incredible space of Turbine Hall, but the programming and vibe that is created at each Ballers location will be the driving force of the experience, encouraging our patrons to socialize and commune before, during and after play.”

Ballers Philly grand opening is set for early next year, with a rollout of future locations across the country to follow in cities such as New York City, Boston, Dallas and San Francisco.

World-renowned athletes such as tennis legends Andre Agassi and Kim Clijsters and 76ers all-star Tyrese Maxey have invested in both the Philadelphia Ballers location and the parent operating company.

Ahead of its opening, Ballers Philly will have an outdoor pop-up from now through November. Guests can enjoy three outdoor pickleball courts and Ballers branded merchandise for sale.

“We are huge believers in Philadelphia, and Ballers will bring together two of the things Philadelphians love best - sports and socializing - all under one roof,” says Gutstadt. “We hope that the opening of Ballers also helps to further revitalize the Battery by bringing in additional tenants and retailers that support our vision.”