A baby was killed in a crash that left two women hurt on Saturday night, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The two women were crossing the street with the baby at the corner of North Front Street and East Wyoming Avenue in the Feltonville section of North Philadelphia just before 9 p.m. when the crash happened, police said.

The women were walking westbound on Wyoming Avenue as the car was traveling northbound on Front Street at the time of the crash, according to police.

The baby, a one-year-old girl, was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where she was pronounced dead around 9:30 p.m., officials said.

A woman described as a young adult by police and a 31-year-old woman were taken to a separate nearby hospital by medics, according to officials. The women were placed in stable condition.

Police are working to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.