Philadelphia

Baby killed, 2 women hurt after being hit by a car while crossing street in Feltonville, police say

The crash happened at the corner of North Front Street and East Wyoming Avenue in North Philadelphia on Saturday night

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A baby was killed in a crash that left two women hurt on Saturday night, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The two women were crossing the street with the baby at the corner of North Front Street and East Wyoming Avenue in the Feltonville section of North Philadelphia just before 9 p.m. when the crash happened, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The women were walking westbound on Wyoming Avenue as the car was traveling northbound on Front Street at the time of the crash, according to police.

The baby, a one-year-old girl, was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where she was pronounced dead around 9:30 p.m., officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A woman described as a young adult by police and a 31-year-old woman were taken to a separate nearby hospital by medics, according to officials. The women were placed in stable condition.

Police are working to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us