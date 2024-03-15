A water rescue was caught on camera down the shore after a Jeep full of people, including three young kids, ended up in nearly five feet of water in Cape May County.

Everyone was able to get out, except for a baby in a car seat.

Léelo en español aquí

"There’s a lake right there. That’s…and that’s where I saw them," Patrolman Antonio Marroquin of the Lower Township Police Department can be heard in the body camera footage during the water rescue.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It was a tense moment Friday afternoon for the patrolman when the Jeep was stuck along Cresse Lane in the area of Lepore's Point.

"Find the car, find the baby, that was my main objective," Marroquin said in an interview with NBC10.

He explained that a mother, her three young kids and her friend somehow ended up in about four feet of water. Two of the kids were under two years old.

"There’s a bunch of smaller lakes, it was very difficult to run around and make sure you weren’t losing your footing. It was super muddy back there. Once we got to where the vehicle was at, it was under a good amount of water," he said.

Marroquin first arrived on the scene with two Cape May County Sheriff's officers. Everyone was out of the Jeep except for the baby in a car seat.

They say the mother went back to the vehicle but had a hard time saving her child.

Once the baby was out of the Jeep with the help of Sheriff's Officer Ray Tomlinson, was a moment when everything calmed down.

Officers say they don't exactly know how the Jeep got stuck, but that doesn't matter.

Everyone who was inside the car is now safe.

"Today was one of those days when it felt good to be a police officer," Marroquin told NBC10.

He's lived in Lower Township his whole life and tells us this was just one of his ways of giving back.