Avelo to resume flights from Delaware to 3 popular Florida destinations, adding route to Atlanta

Get ready to book those flights! Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday another expansion at Wilmington Airport (ILG).

This fall, the airline is adding new service to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) and the return of three popular Florida destinations - Daytona Beach (DAB), Palm Beach (PBI) and Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ).

Avelo will operate these routes twice weekly utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft beginning in early November.

“Avelo is proud to be the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region’s airline of choice and continue growth at ILG with a new route to Atlanta, the return of Daytona Beach, the Palm Beaches and Sarasota-Bradenton and adding back our second based aircraft," Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said. "Our Customers tell us they love the convenience, affordability and reliability of flying Avelo at ILG. I appreciate the support Avelo has received from community leaders across the state and send special thanks to our awesome ILG Crewmembers who make it all happen.”

Thinking about taking a trip? One-way fares are starting at $46 from Wilmington Airport. To make reservations, visit AveloAir.com.

Avelo now serves 13 nonstop destinations from Wilmington Airport including, Atlanta (ATL), Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA), Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR); Wilmington, N.C. (ILM); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) and eight cities in Florida: Daytona Beach (DAB), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando / Lakeland (LAL), Orlando (MCO), Palm Beach (PBI), Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ) and Tampa (TPA).