New Jersey

South Jersey pizza shop raising awareness about autism in a unique way

By Cherise Lynch

A pizza shop in South Jersey is hoping to raise awareness about autism one pizza box at a time.

Genova Pizza in Audubon has unveiled a new box design featuring the owner's nephew, Jaxson, who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler.

In a Facebook post, the eatery wrote in part:

"Let’s keep the momentum rolling!

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In honor of Autism Awarness month this April, Genova pizza is donating a portion of all proceeds to the Autism speaks organization.

It’s simple!

Purchase any grandma pizza, that’s right, ANY grandma pizza & we will donate to Autism"

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia

Shooting at Ramadan event leads to massive police presence in West Philly, source says

Philadelphia

Philly mayor makes new ‘key' administration appointments

Genova Pizza has been around for three decades, but in the last few months, they have been really thinking outside the box.

In a recent interview, NBC10's Matt DeLucia explored all the ways the owners have gotten creative with the pizza box designs.

Genova's Pizza in Audubon, New Jersey, is staying hot and fresh by thinking outside the box, literally. Just check out how they're putting art on the box while getting creative on social media. Regular customers can even get in on the fun, reports NBC10's Matt DeLucia.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyfood and drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us