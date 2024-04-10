South Jersey pizza shop raising awareness about autism in a unique way

A pizza shop in South Jersey is hoping to raise awareness about autism one pizza box at a time.

Genova Pizza in Audubon has unveiled a new box design featuring the owner's nephew, Jaxson, who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler.

In a Facebook post, the eatery wrote in part:

"Let’s keep the momentum rolling!

In honor of Autism Awarness month this April, Genova pizza is donating a portion of all proceeds to the Autism speaks organization.

It’s simple!

Purchase any grandma pizza, that’s right, ANY grandma pizza & we will donate to Autism"

Genova Pizza has been around for three decades, but in the last few months, they have been really thinking outside the box.

In a recent interview, NBC10's Matt DeLucia explored all the ways the owners have gotten creative with the pizza box designs.

