Pennsylvania

Man accused of trying to abduct a child in Bucks Co. Police ask residents if they saw him, his truck

By Emily Rose Grassi and NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search is on for the person wanted in a possible attempted child abduction in Bucks County, according to officials.

Police in Warrington Township are asking anyone who lives near Continental Drive and Liberty Lane to check their security cameras for an older model white pick-up truck.

The truck reportedly has rust over the rear tires and damage to the front passenger side bumper, police said. It could have been a Chevy.

Investigators said that an incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 about a man wearing a mask and gloves.

No one was hurt, and the child returned home to their parents immediately after the incident, officials said.

If you have any information or captured the person or vehicle on your security cameras, please contact Detective Bernard Schaffer of the Criminal Investigative Division by sending an email to bschaffer@warringtonpd.org or by calling 215-343-3311 ext. 222.

