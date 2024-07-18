New Jersey

Atlantic City Police are investigating an incident at Borgata Casino

A lot of police can be seen outside of a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Atlantic City Police Department says that officers are at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa located off of Huron Avenue to investigate a scene.

Léelo en español aquí

Officials say there is no active shooter at this time.

SkyForce10 was over the casino just after 6 p.m. where nearly a dozen police cars could be seen parked outside. Officers could also be seen.

An armored truck could be seen entering the casino and it was followed by an ambulance with its lights off.

Meanwhile, traffic appears jammed on the roads near the entrance to the casino.

A spokesperson with Ocean Casino Resort said that they remain open and "have not had any business interruption."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

