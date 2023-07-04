atlantic city

Atlantic City opened largest beachfront indoor water park to boardwalk guests

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Island Waterpark at the Showboat Resort along the Atlantic City Boardwalk opened Tuesday at noon.

The water park is the largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world. The park features 11 slides, a surf simulator and nightlife entertainment, and covers 120,000 square feet and holds more than 317,000 gallons of water.

The water park also has a glass retractable roof that will be open to allow sunshine during the warmer months and can be closed during rainy days and colder weather.

“On July 4th, I want to declare our independence from being known as just a casino town, to a family friendly beach resort that also has casinos,” Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner, said. “This Independence Day I'm opening the doors to a whole new world of family entertainment on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk.”

For kids the park will have slides suitable for all ages, surf lessons, a 30-foot-tall tree house, a lazy river, and a play area.

The park will also include adult-only features such as six bars, a DJ area and an adult-only pool with a swim-up bar. The adults area will also have cabanas, Peloton bikes, manicure stations and workspaces.

How much does the Atlantic City water park cost?

Summer admission rates for the water park start at $89 for daytime general admission. Twilight admission starts at $69 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All-access VIP admission starts at $119, which includes admission into the exclusive adult-only section.

Hotel guests of the Showboat will be allowed one-hour early access to the water park before it opens to the public.

