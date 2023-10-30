Jersey Shore

Nearly a century after NJ officer was killed, NBC10 reporter helps police find family

Nearly 100 years ago, Atlantic city Patrolman Laverne Harrison Carr was killed in a motorcycle crash. NBC10's Ted Greenberg helped connect police with the fallen officer's descendants for a recent memorial

By Hayden Mitman

After nearly a century, police in Atlantic City have paid tribute to an officer who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his community.

But it was a posthumous honor that may have gone unnoticed if not for the Officer Down website and, a little help, from NBC10's own Ted Greenberg.

Earlier this summer, the Officer Down website, which endeavors to remember and honor all of America's fallen officers, uncovered a newspaper article on the death of Atlantic City Patrolman Laverne Harrison Carr, who died on June 6, 1929, when his police motorcycle crashed at Morris and Atlantic avenues in the Jersey Shore resort town.

Carr died of a skull fracture three days later.

In a story, looking at the Atlantic City Police Department's intent to honor Carr, Greenberg put out a call for family members of the fallen officer in order to invite them to a ceremony where a plaque in Carr's honor would be placed at the Atlantic City Public Safety Building.

That ceremony was held Saturday, and Carr's great-grandchildren were in attendance. On social media, the department thanked Greenberg for his story, which helped Carr's family connect with the police.

Carr's memorial plaque is now the 10th in place at the Public Safety Building.

