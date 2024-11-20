Philadelphia

At least one dead after shooting in West Oak Lane, police said

By Kaleah Mcilwain

At least one person is dead after a fatal shooting in West Oak Lane Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of 7300 E. Walnut Lane.

Léelo en español aquí.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were hurt.

SkyForce10 is over the scene and cop cars could be scene in a residential area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

