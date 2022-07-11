At Least 3 Hurt, 1 Dead in Overnight Shootings in Philadelphia

A string of shootings early Monday morning injured at least three people and killed another in Philadelphia, police said.

The shootings spanned across the city – from Frankford to Hunting Park to Overbrook Park.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, police said officers responded to East Pike Street near Kensington Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a victim, believed to be a teenage boy, shot in the chest and hand. Police said he was in stable condition at the hospital.

About a half hour later, a man was shot and killed at 9th and West Pike streets in Hunting Park.

The victim's body laid on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. NBC10 was there as people gathered at the scene – some of them embracing.

Less than a half-mile away and only 20 minutes later, police said they discovered two people shot near 6th Street and West Erie Avenue in Hunting Park.

One of the victims was shot in the backside and another was shot in the leg, investigators said. Officers found a vehicle nearby with several bullet holes.

Police said the shooting may be connected to the earlier shooting at 9th and West Pike streets.

Across the city in the Overbrook Park neighborhood, dozens of shots rang out shortly after 3 a.m. Neighbors told NBC10 the gunfire sounded like fireworks.

Officers said they found around 30 to 40 shell casings littered along the 1600 block of Ashurst Road. A front door to a home was shattered by bullets.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Entering Monday, at least 283 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police. That's down 3% from last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.