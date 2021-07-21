At Least 10 Hurt in Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash

At least 10 people were hurt when a truck used to transport cars hit multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.

The crash on the westbound lanes of the highway near milepost 292.7 in Morgantown happened when the truck was rounding a curb and failed to see the traffic had already slowed because of another crash, the Pennsylvania State Police Department said. The truck hit some seven to eight other cars.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, but state police said the westbound lanes would be shut down for hours.