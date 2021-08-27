Chester

At Least 1 Dead as Car Slams Into Delco House, Catches Fire

By NBC10 Staff

Firefighters can be seen holding up a red tarp in front of a home whose wall has collapsed after a car crashed into it in Chester, Delaware County.
At least one person died when a car careened into a home and caught fire Friday in Delaware County.

The car rammed into the house on the 200 block of W. 2nd Street in Chester around 2 a.m., leaving a gaping hole in a wall and the vehicle a crumpled mess. Crying family members could be heard and seen lamenting the death of a person inside the house.

Emergency crews could be seen holding up a red tarp to obscure the hole and the car as the vehicle was loaded onto a tow truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

