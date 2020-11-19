New Jersey

Convicted Murderer Who Killed Artist, Fellow Inmate Dies in NJ Prison

A man who raped and killed a Pennsylvania artist and who fatally beat a fellow inmate on New Jersey's death row has died in prison.

Ambrose Harris, 68, died Tuesday at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, the state Department of Corrections said. Officials did not release a cause of death.

Harris was sentenced to death and sent to prison in 1994 for kidnapping, raping and killing 22-year-old Kristin Huggins. The Bucks County, Pennsylvania, artist and recent Temple University graduate was painting a community mural in Trenton in 1992.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

online orders 7 hours ago

First Responder Frustrated He Can't Get the PS5 He Ordered

philadelphia restaurants 8 hours ago

Chilly Air Poses Challenges for Outdoor Dining

While in prison, authorities said Harris viciously beat inmate Robert “Mudman” Simon, 48, to death in a recreation area in 1999. Simon was a motorcycle gang member who was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Franklin Township Police Sgt. Ippolito Gonzalez.

A jury acquitted Harris of Simon's death, saying he acted in self-defense.

Retired Trenton Deputy Police Chief Joe Constance, who led the team of detectives on the Huggins case, told NJ Advance Media Wednesday that Harris was “the most evil person I’ve encountered in the 32 years I was on the job.”

Harris' life was spared when New Jersey abolished the death penalty in 2007.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBucks CountyTRENTONambrose harriskristin huggins
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us