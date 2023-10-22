Arrest made in pair of ‘heinous' sex assaults at gunpoint in Southwest Philly

Law enforcement officials have arrested a 30-year-old man who is believed to have committed a pair of sex assaults at gunpoint over the course of two days in the Kingsessing area of Southwest Philadelphia.

On Saturday, officials said that they apprehended, Michael Henry, 30, of Philadelphia, after combing through surveillance footage and following up on several tips.

According to police, Henry is expected to be charged with rape, robbery and related offenses.

Police believe, aside from these incidents, Henry is a suspect in several other rapes and at least one robbery.

Charges will be submitted for those incidents pending DNA results and photo array results, officials said Sunday.

Last week, Captain Margo Alleyne-Parker of the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit, said that the same man, now believed to be Henry, raped two women in incidents that happened a few hours -- and a few blocks -- apart, assaulting one victim in her vehicle after approaching her as she sat at a traffic light.

Alleyne-Parker said the first incident is believed to have happened at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, when a woman told police that Henry approached her vehicle while she was driving alone and waiting for a traffic light at the intersection of 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Police allege Henry then produced a gun, got into the vehicle and directed the woman to another location where he sexually assaulted her.

Then, several hours later and less than a half-mile away, Alleyne-Parker said another woman reported being sexually assaulted.

A woman claimed that, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, as she was walking on Springfield Avenue, she was approached by a man as she reached the 1100 block of S. Paxon Street.

At that time, he pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded money, before sexually assaulting her, Alleyne-Parker said.

"Five o'clock in the middle of the afternoon on a public street is just a heinous act," Alleyne-Parker said last week.

The man sought in that incident, police believe, was also Henry.