Bucks County

Armed Robbers Shoot Employee Inside Warminster Metro PCS Store

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for two suspects who they say posed as customers and then shot an employee during a robbery inside a Metro PCS store in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

The suspects entered the store on 269 County Line Road Thursday afternoon and confronted the lone employee inside.

Police said at least one of the suspects shot the employee before stealing an unknown amount of items and fleeing through the backdoor. 

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects running outside with the stolen items. 

Surveillance photos of the three suspects.
The injured employee was hospitalized and is undergoing surgery. Police have not yet released his or her condition however. 

