Applications open for ready-to-drink cocktail permits

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, beer distributors and businesses with retail liquor licenses will be able to apply for the ability to sell ready-to-drink cocktails.

If approved, businesses throughout the state could be granted the ability to sell ready-to-go cocktails as soon as next month.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that it would begin accepting applications from "retail liquor licensees and distributors and importing distributors of malt and brewed beverages" on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, for ready-to-drink cocktail permits.

In a statement on the move, officials with the PLCB said that Governor Josh Shapiro signed legislation creating this new permit as part of the state's most recent budget.

“Thanks to our bipartisan budget, you will soon be able to go get ready-to-drink cocktails – some made right here in Pennsylvania – at places like grocery stores and gas stations,” said Shapiro, in a statement. “Today’s announcement opening the new permit applications means we’re one step closer to making that a reality. This is what real freedom looks like, and we did it in a way that protects taxpayers and supports our state workers.”

As detailed by the PLBC in a statement, Act 86 of 2024 created a permitting process for ready-to-drink cocktail sales which will authorize permittees to sell spirits-based cocktails -- ranging from 0.5% to 12.5% ABV in original containers up to 16 ounces for off-premises consumption.

The permits will be made available to retail liquor licensees eligible for wine expanded permits -- typically restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, convenience stores and others -- and to distributors and importing distributors of malt and brewed beverages.

The PLCB cannot grant licensees the authority to sell RTDC until Monday, Sept. 16, the day the new law takes effect.

Between now and September 16, the PLCB expects to review hundreds to thousands of applications.

Ready-to-drink cocktail permits will cost $2,500 per establishment and there will be an annual renewal fee as well.

Licensees interested in applying for a RTDC permit can do so through PLCB+, the PLCB’s online licensing and regulatory platform.