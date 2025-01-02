6 year old boy killed, 17 hurt in NJ apartment fire

A young boy was killed and more than a dozen people were hurt in an apartment fire in New Jersey on Thursday, according to the Ewing Township Police Department.

First responders were dispatched to Cambridge Hall apartment complex located at 860 Lower Ferry Road in Ewing, Mercer County, after several 911 calls around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

The witnesses who called 911 told the dispatchers that they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the building, police explained.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When officers got to the 2 alarm fire at the apartment complex, they were told that a young person was trapped on the fourth floor, officials said. The building was evacuated as officers tried to get to the apartment on the fourth floor where the fire started.

All three Ewing Fire Departments were eventually able to get to the apartment where they found and rescued a 6-year-old boy who was unresponsive, according to officials. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighboring fire departments arrived to assist with the fire and rescues.

Officials reported that 13 police officers, 1 firefighter and 3 residents were among the victims who were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for minor burns, smoke inhalation and exhaustion.

Cell phone video showed flames and smoke coming out of a fifth floor window.

Fire and smoke coming out of apartment window in Ewing, NJ, on Jan. 2

It is not clear how this fire started, but it is not thought to be suspicious.

The fire is under investigation by the Ewing Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

If you have any information, please contact Ewing Police Detective David Hartmann at 609-882-1313 extension 7544.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.