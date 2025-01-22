Philly's Office of Immigrant Affairs executive director resigns

Philadelphia's executive director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs has resigned, according to the Mayor's Office.

Amy Eusebio resignation will be effective starting this Friday, Jan. 24, Mayor Cherelle Parker's office said.

Léelo en español aquí

Eusebio worked as the office's executive director since 2019.

“I thank Amy for her service to our City and especially for her service to the immigrant community,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said. “Amy has worked diligently to make sure Philadelphia is a welcoming place to people from all walks of life.”

According to a statement on the resignation released on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Parker Administration plans to hold a nationwide side to find Eusebio's replacement.

Eusebio's resignation comes the day after the Department of Homeland Security gave the go-ahead for ICE agents to make arrests in some previously protected places.