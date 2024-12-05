Amid ‘productive negotiations,' City Council delays Sixers arena hearing

Those looking for an end to the long and winding road to determine what might happen next with the $1.3 billion dollar proposal to bring a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers to Center City will have to wait a little longer.

That's because a hearing on the plan that had been scheduled to be a part of City Council's regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, has been postponed until next week.

Early Thursday, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson's office announced that the discussion will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

The move means a final vote on the plan could now be held on Dec. 19, 2024.

A statement from Johnson's office notes, the delay was done to provide officials with more time as "productive negotiations" with arena developers are ongoing.

"Councilmembers have been in negotiations with Sixers officials since December 3 to address concerns expressed during the hearings by Councilmembers and the public," read a statement from the City Council president's office. "Johnson said productive negotiations continue which is why it is necessary to reschedule Committee of the Whole Sixers Arena hearing until December 11."

On December 3, Johnson's office said, City Council's Committee of the Whole -- which is made up of all 17 members of Council and is chaired by Council President Johnson -- completed eight days of hearings over one month concerning the proposed Sixers Arena.

At that meeting, some councilmembers called for arena developers to up a proposed $50 million in a community benefits agreement -- which is a contract between community groups and a developer that includes commitments the developer will make to the neighborhood, in exchange for the community’s support-- to $300 million.

Also, on Wednesday, several groups gathered at City Hall to call for City Council to support that significantly higher figure in the CBA, as well.

Developers have balked at that figure, but did say they were open to negotiating and potentially increasing the funds in the CBA.

City officials have said the money from the CBA in the proposed Sixers arena will partially go towards community programs like internships for youth small businesses.

City Council's meeting on Dec. 5

Philadelphia's City Council will still hold its scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Council President Johnson's office said that councilmembers will review an estimated 25 bills for possible final passage during the day's meeting.

For more information on the cancellation, visit City Council's Legislative Information Center.