Philadelphia

Amid ‘productive negotiations,' City Council delays Sixers arena hearing

Philadelphia's City Council had planned to discuss legislation for a new arena for the 76ers at its regular meeting on Thursday. But, officials postponed the hearing to continue talks with arena developers

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Those looking for an end to the long and winding road to determine what might happen next with the $1.3 billion dollar proposal to bring a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers to Center City will have to wait a little longer.

That's because a hearing on the plan that had been scheduled to be a part of City Council's regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, has been postponed until next week.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Early Thursday, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson's office announced that the discussion will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

The move means a final vote on the plan could now be held on Dec. 19, 2024.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A statement from Johnson's office notes, the delay was done to provide officials with more time as "productive negotiations" with arena developers are ongoing.

"Councilmembers have been in negotiations with Sixers officials since December 3 to address concerns expressed during the hearings by Councilmembers and the public," read a statement from the City Council president's office. "Johnson said productive negotiations continue which is why it is necessary to reschedule Committee of the Whole Sixers Arena hearing until December 11."

On December 3, Johnson's office said, City Council's Committee of the Whole -- which is made up of all 17 members of Council and is chaired by Council President Johnson -- completed eight days of hearings over one month concerning the proposed Sixers Arena.

Philadelphia 15 hours ago

Groups call for developers to raise Sixers arena CBA funds to $300M minimum

Philadelphia Dec 2

Hundreds show up for final day to speak on proposed Sixers arena to City Council

Philadelphia 76ers Oct 24

Protesters interrupt Philly City Council as Sixers arena proposal introduced

At that meeting, some councilmembers called for arena developers to up a proposed $50 million in a community benefits agreement -- which is a contract between community groups and a developer that includes commitments the developer will make to the neighborhood, in exchange for the community’s support-- to $300 million.

Also, on Wednesday, several groups gathered at City Hall to call for City Council to support that significantly higher figure in the CBA, as well.

Developers have balked at that figure, but did say they were open to negotiating and potentially increasing the funds in the CBA.

City officials have said the money from the CBA in the proposed Sixers arena will partially go towards community programs like internships for youth small businesses.

City Council's meeting on Dec. 5

Philadelphia's City Council will still hold its scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Council President Johnson's office said that councilmembers will review an estimated 25 bills for possible final passage during the day's meeting.

For more information on the cancellation, visit City Council's Legislative Information Center.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us