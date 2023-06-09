gun violence

Gunmen ambush resident outside Philadelphia home, police say

'We know over 35 shots were fired,' Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two gunmen ambushed a man returning to his North Philadelphia home -- firing dozens of shots, some that went into the man's home and narrowly missed a child inside, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers and medics arrived along North Marston Street in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Friday to find a man bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in the living room of his home, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man -- who is in his 20s -- was rushed to the hospital where he was being treated in critical condition, Small said.

The man was just returning home when two men opened fire, investigators said.

"We know over 35 shots were fired by two separate caliber weapons," Small said.

At least 15 bullets struck the home where the man's family -- including four children -- resides. At least two of the bullets went into the man's living room -- "just missing" a 13-year-old who was laying on the couch, Small said.

Police said they were using surveillance video to try and track down the shooters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

