Two gunmen ambushed a man returning to his North Philadelphia home -- firing dozens of shots, some that went into the man's home and narrowly missed a child inside, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers and medics arrived along North Marston Street in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Friday to find a man bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in the living room of his home, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man -- who is in his 20s -- was rushed to the hospital where he was being treated in critical condition, Small said.

The man was just returning home when two men opened fire, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We know over 35 shots were fired by two separate caliber weapons," Small said.

At least 15 bullets struck the home where the man's family -- including four children -- resides. At least two of the bullets went into the man's living room -- "just missing" a 13-year-old who was laying on the couch, Small said.

Police said they were using surveillance video to try and track down the shooters.