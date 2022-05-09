AMBER ALERT Issued for Abducted Boy in Salem, NJ

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a boy who police say was abducted in Salem City, New Jersey, on Monday.

Police say 4-year-old Lincoln Walker was last seen at Harvest Point Apartments on 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem City.

Investigators believe Walker was abducted by a woman named Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez.

Walker is described as a 4-year-old Black boy weighing 43 pounds and standing 38 inches. He was last seen wearing jeans with no shirt and no shoes.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not yet released a photo of Velez-Fernandez.

Police also said Velez-Fernandez is driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD. She is described as a Hispanic woman though police have not released a more detailed description of her.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.