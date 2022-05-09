Amber Alert

AMBER ALERT Issued for Abducted Boy in Salem, NJ

Police say 4-year-old Lincoln Walker was last seen at Harvest Point Apartments on 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem City.

By David Chang

NJ State Police

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a boy who police say was abducted in Salem City, New Jersey, on Monday.

Police say 4-year-old Lincoln Walker was last seen at Harvest Point Apartments on 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem City.

Investigators believe Walker was abducted by a woman named Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez.

Walker is described as a 4-year-old Black boy weighing 43 pounds and standing 38 inches. He was last seen wearing jeans with no shirt and no shoes.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
A photo of Lincoln Walker.

Police have not yet released a photo of Velez-Fernandez.

Police also said Velez-Fernandez is driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD. She is described as a Hispanic woman though police have not released a more detailed description of her.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Penn State University 2 hours ago

Penn State Landmarks Vandalized on Graduation Weekend

July 4th Philly 2 hours ago

Find Out Who Will Headline Free July 4th Wawa Welcome America Concert in Philly

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertNew JerseySALEM CITY
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us