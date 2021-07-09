child abduction

Amber Alert Issued By NJ, Pa. State Police for Mother, Son Allegedly Abducted

A woman and her toddler were allegedly abducted by a New Jersey man in the Garden State, according to a Pennsylvania state police alert Friday night.

By NBC10 Staff

State police released photos of missing 2-year-old Sebastian Rios (left) and his mother, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyaf (top right), who were possibly abducted by the boy's father, 27-yera-old Tyler Rios (bottom right).
NJSP

A mother and child were abducted in New Jersey on Friday and police in two states are now searching for them, according to an Amber Alert.

Yasemin Uyaf and her son, Sebastian Rios, were allegedly abducted by a man named Tyler Rios, the Amber Alert said. Pennsylvania state police are searching for the three in addition to New Jersey state police.

Rios fled in a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey temporary license plate W421713.

Sebastian Rios is 2 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the three should call 9-1-1.

