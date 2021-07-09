Amber Alert Issued By NJ, Pa. State Police for Mother, Son Allegedly Abducted

A mother and child were abducted in New Jersey on Friday and police in two states are now searching for them, according to an Amber Alert.

Yasemin Uyaf and her son, Sebastian Rios, were allegedly abducted by a man named Tyler Rios, the Amber Alert said. Pennsylvania state police are searching for the three in addition to New Jersey state police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rios fled in a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey temporary license plate W421713.

Sebastian Rios is 2 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the three should call 9-1-1.