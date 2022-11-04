Will Smith

‘Amazing Surprise': West Philly's Will Smith Meets Students at His Alma Mater

'Wow. Wow,' Oscar-winner Will Smith is heard saying as he walks through the halls of his old school, Overbrook High School in Philadelphia

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

We all know movie superstar and rapper Will Smith is "West Philadelphia born and raised," but students were stunned when the Oscar-winner made a surprise appearance at his alma mater.

The School District of Philadelphia posted pictures of Smith spending time with students from a digital media class at Overbrook High School on Thursday.

They also shared a video of the special visit on Instagram with the caption "what an amazing surprise!"

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Wow. Wow," Smith is heard saying as he walks through the halls of his old school.

The video goes on to show Smith entering a room full of students who immediately shout in excitement and disbelief when they realize "The Fresh Prince" had just walked in.

The Philly icon talked with Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington and the kids, taking selfies and showing them his yearbook picture from his days at Overbrook High.

Will Smith Oct 26

Will Smith Visits Struggling Lakers, Seeks to Restore Faith

Business Oct 3

Will Smith's First Project Since Oscars Fiasco Gets December Release Date

This article tagged under:

Will SmithWest PhiladelphiaOVERBROOKOverbrook High School
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us