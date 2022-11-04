‘Amazing Surprise': West Philly's Will Smith Meets Students at His Alma Mater

We all know movie superstar and rapper Will Smith is "West Philadelphia born and raised," but students were stunned when the Oscar-winner made a surprise appearance at his alma mater.

The School District of Philadelphia posted pictures of Smith spending time with students from a digital media class at Overbrook High School on Thursday.

They also shared a video of the special visit on Instagram with the caption "what an amazing surprise!"

"Wow. Wow," Smith is heard saying as he walks through the halls of his old school.

The video goes on to show Smith entering a room full of students who immediately shout in excitement and disbelief when they realize "The Fresh Prince" had just walked in.

The Philly icon talked with Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington and the kids, taking selfies and showing them his yearbook picture from his days at Overbrook High.