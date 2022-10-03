Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Will Smith's First Project Since Oscars Fiasco Gets December Release Date

By Jack Stebbins,CNBC

Robyn Beck | Afp | Getty Images
  • Will Smith's upcoming film "Emancipation" will be released in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ a week later on Dec. 9.
  • It's Smith's first project since the Oscars, where he made headlines for slapping host Chris Rock on stage.
  • Smith subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Academy banned him from attending the Oscars ceremonies for 10 years.

Will Smith's upcoming film "Emancipation" will be released in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ a week later on Dec. 9.

It's Smith's first project since the Oscars, where he made headlines for slapping host Chris Rock on stage and winning Best Actor for his titular role in "King Richard."

Smith subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Academy banned him from attending the Oscars ceremonies for 10 years. Smith is still eligible to be nominated for the awards.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In "Emancipation," Smith plays a runaway slave searching for his family in the swamps of Louisiana. Apple announced the release date alongside a trailer for the film.

The movie has received positive response after a pre-screening hosted during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference this past weekend, according to entertainment media reports.

In a tweet, NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson called the film "a story of adversity, of resilience, of love, and of triumph."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us