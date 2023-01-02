4 Shot in Lehigh Valley on New Year's Day

Four people were shot on New Year's Day in the Lehigh Valley.

The Sunday night shooting happened along East Clair Street -- near the East Side Youth Center -- in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Allentown police said.

Officers arrived around 9:15 p.m. to find one man with gunshot wounds, police said. They rendered aid and that man was rushed by medics to the hospital.

Three other men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

All the injuries were considered non-life-threatening, investigators said.

The investigation continued into Monday. Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the main police desk at 610-437-7753, ext. 1. Tips can also be sent anonymously via text to Tip411 or on the Allentown police Facebook page.

