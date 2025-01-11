Lehigh County officer, former vice officer charged with rape

A current police officer and a former vice officer in one Lehigh County city are facing rape and other sex-related charges.

Detectives arrested 45-year-old Allentown officer Evan Weaver, of Weisenberg, and 47-year-old Jason Krasley, of Upper Milford Township.

Weaver is charged with sexual assault as well as rape, officials said.

Krasley is facing kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and intimidation of a witness charges as well as rape, according to officials.

Investigators said that both men raped and sexually assaulted the same victim between 2011 and 2015.

Weaver and Krasley are being held in the Lehigh County Central Booking Center and each face up to life in prison if they're convicted.