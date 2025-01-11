Noose found on Allentown City Hall employee's desk, police say

An investigation is underway after an item described as a noose was found inside Allentown's City Hall, according to the police department.

Officials with the Allentown Police Department explained that they were told around 7:30 a.m. about a small item that resembled a noose was found on the desk of an employee inside City Hall on Friday, Jan. 10.

The police department said the incident is being taken seriously.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you have any information, please contact the Allentown Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721. You can also submit an anonymous tip at TIP411.