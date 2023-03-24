Two people died in the Lehigh Valley after a resident confronted people trying to open car doors in the middle of the night, Allentown police said.

The deadly exchange of gunfire took place around 1:30 a.m. Friday along East South Street, near South Austin Street, police said in a news release.

People were "attempting to open car doors of parked vehicles" when a nearby resident confronted them, police said. An exchange of gunfire then ensued. Police said one of the people trying to break into the cars and the resident were shot.

Officers arrived to find two people bleeding from gunshot wounds, police said. The officers administered first aid, but it was too late and both people died.

Investigators continued to search for clues Friday and said there was no further "physical danger to the community at this time."

They asked anyone with information to contact police investigators at 610-437-7721 or leave an anonymous tip on the department's Tip411 app.