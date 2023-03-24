Allentown

Resident Confronts Would-Be Car Thief, Both Die in Exchange of Gunfire, Police Say

Allentown police say that a resident died in an exchange of gunfire with a person who was trying to open car doors

By Dan Stamm

police tape in front of police lights
Getty Images

Two people died in the Lehigh Valley after a resident confronted people trying to open car doors in the middle of the night, Allentown police said.

The deadly exchange of gunfire took place around 1:30 a.m. Friday along East South Street, near South Austin Street, police said in a news release.

People were "attempting to open car doors of parked vehicles" when a nearby resident confronted them, police said. An exchange of gunfire then ensued. Police said one of the people trying to break into the cars and the resident were shot.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officers arrived to find two people bleeding from gunshot wounds, police said. The officers administered first aid, but it was too late and both people died.

Investigators continued to search for clues Friday and said there was no further "physical danger to the community at this time."

They asked anyone with information to contact police investigators at 610-437-7721 or leave an anonymous tip on the department's Tip411 app.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Leave the Peanut Butter Home Before Your Next Flight: The Lineup

Chester County Mar 22

This Philly Suburb Is ‘Best Place to Live in America' for 4th-Straight Year

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Allentowngun violenceLehigh Valley
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us