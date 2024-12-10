The man suspected in the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson screamed a nearly unintelligible outburst on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, as he was being led into a courthouse in Blair County, Pennsylvania.

As he was being taken into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg Tuesday afternoon, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, could be heard shouting out a statement to members of the press gathered to film his steps into the building.

While it is difficult to understand what he attempts to say, Mangione mentions the words "an insult to the intelligence of the American people," as officers turn him away from members of the press and lead him inside.

Mangione was in the courthouse on Tuesday for an extradition hearing after he was arrested at an Altoona McDonald's restaurant on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

The Penn graduate is expected to face murder charges in New York City after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was slain outside the Hilton New York Midtown hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, where company was holding its investors' conference.

A days-long manhunt ended on Monday after Mangione was identified as a potential suspect in Thompson's slaying by a person inside the restaurant, officials said.

Also, police said, at the time of his arrest, Mangione was found with a 3D printed handgun and a three page, 300-word rant that, police claim says, "I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done."