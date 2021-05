A portion of Interstate 95 was shut down Sunday morning in South Philadelphia.

Southbound lanes were closed between exits 19 and 17 before reopening shortly after 7 a.m., while northbound lanes remained closed between the Philadelphia International Airport exit and exit 17. State police said the lanes were closed due to “fire department activity.”

It was unclear when northbound lanes would reopen. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.