Active-duty airman arrested, tried to meet ‘child' for sex, police say

The office of the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware has announced the arrest of an active-duty Air Force sergeant who has been charged after, officials said, he tried to meet, what he believed, was an underaged girl for sex.

According to the office of David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, active-duty airman Armand Nicholas Lu, 36 -- a technical sergeant assigned to the Dover Air Force Base -- was arrested and charged for the attempted enticement of a minor.

Law enforcement officials said that, over the course of several weeks, Lu chatted online with a special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations who Lu believed was a 14-year-old girl.

During that time, officials said, Lu "expressed interest in meeting and having sex" with the person he believed was a 14-year-old girl and mentioned that he could go to prison of he were caught.

Eventually, Lu set up a meeting with the "girl" on April 2, 2024, when he was led to believe that her mother was at work.

In advance of the meeting, law enforcement officials claim, Lu told the “girl” he had purchased items in preparation for their rendezvous -- including honey, lubricant and condoms.

When he arrived at the pre-determined location on Monday, officials said, Lu was arrested.

A follow up search of his home, law enforcement officials said, investigators discovered condoms, honey and lubricant in Lu's bedroom.

Lu has been charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.