Airline attendants taken to hospital after being exposed to fumes at Atlantic City Airport

New Jersey State Police troopers assisted three flight attendants at the Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morning after they were exposed to fumes at the airport, officials said.

According to police, three flight attendants were taken to the hospital at about 5:47 a.m. after they were exposed to fumes at the airport.

Officials did not detail which airline these attendants worked for, nor did police provide further identifying information on the attendants.

Police have not yet disclosed the extent of the injuries these individuals sustained during the Sunday morning incident, but have said the three individuals have been taken in for further evaluation.

Also, law enforcement officials did not immediately disclose what type of fumes may have been involved in this incident.

Airport officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.