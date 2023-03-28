After Two Deaths, NJ Officials Warn of Legionnaire's Disease Risk in Mercer County Water

The New Jersey Department of Health is conducting an investigation after seven people contracted Legionnaire's disease -- and two have died -- in areas of Mercer County that are served by Trenton Water Works.

In announcing the investigation on Monday, officials said that, between October of last year and this month, seven people throughout Trenton, Ewing Township, Lawrence Township, and Hamilton Township have contracted the disease -- a type of pneumonia.

Of the seven people who contracted the disease, officials said, two individuals have died.

Officials claimed that it is "rare for a healthy person who is exposed to Legionella to become sick with Legionnaires’ disease," but, anyone over 50, or "especially those who smoke, or those with certain medical conditions, including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk."

Also, the health department noted that Legionnaires’ disease isn't contracted by simply drinking water. Instead, particles of water need to get into the lungs, which the health department said, can happen if water "goes down the wrong pipe."

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, the health department said, are similar to COVID-19 and can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

The disease is treatable with antibiotics, officials noted.

Also, in order to address Legionella in its water system, officials said that Trenton Water Works will initiate a low-velocity flushing program throughout its service area in early April. This project, the health department said, will be used to "increase the water circulation throughout the distribution system, and to increase and optimize chlorine levels."

The health department said anyone with questions or concerns should visit a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection website that details the department's regulation of Trenton Water Works.