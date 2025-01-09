After 16 years idle, Port Richmond's Engine 6 returns to service

After 16 years, Port Richmond's Engine 6 fire station was returned to service on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

At a celebration held at the fire station, located along the 2600 block of Belgrade Street in Philly's Port Richmond neighborhood, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said she was "giddy" to help note the fact that, after the city closed seven fire stations due to financial issues in 2009, she could tout that nor, all of those have finally been reopened.

“I’m pretty giddy on this morning,” said a smiling Parker.

During the morning, Parker said the effort to get the fire stations reopened was a "true example of what intergovernmental cooperation looks like."

In 2009, Engine 6 was one of seven stations -- along with Engines 1, 8, 14, 39 and Ladders 1 and 11 -- that were closed due to the recession.

All of the others have been opened since then and a $22.4 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, created through a program called Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, was able to restore the station.

“I’m happy," said Parker.

For Fire Department Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson the return of Engine 6 to service made him nostalgic.

Having served "many days and nights" in the station over his career, Thompson said that the station, lovingly known as "This Old House" among the fire crews, would help the fire department service the community more quickly.

“It’s a great day," he said.

And, for longtime riverwards resident, Ken Wood, the restoration of the station, he said, came as a relief.

“Knowing that another fire station in another community doesn’t have to come into our area to protect us and put out a fire, us having our own engine back with water is a big relief," said Wood.