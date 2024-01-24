Actress Amanda Seyfried — in Philly to shoot new series — rides along with police in Kensington

Actress Amanda Seyfried, an Allentown native, was in Philadelphia on Monday for a visit with Fishtown's 26th Police District, as she toured Kensington on a ride-along with officers and shot scenes for a new television show.

The district shared some photos from the visit on social media.

Seyfried, known for her roles in the teen comedy Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey -- who is also a local native -- and the 2012 adaption of Les Misérables, was in town to shoot scenes for a new limited series coming to NBC's Peacock streaming service, based on the book, “Long Bright River,” by author Liz Moore.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Moore lives in Philadelphia and is a faculty member at Temple University.

Her book, "Long Bright River," published in 2020, is a New York Times best seller, and, as she notes on her site, former president Barack Obama selected the novel as one of his favorite books of that year.

On her site, Moore describes her book as a "gripping suspense novel that is also a moving story of sisters, addiction, and the formidable ties that persist between place, family, and fate."

It tells the story of two sisters, one, Kacey, is struggling with addiction on the streets of Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, and the other, Mickey, is a police officer who patrols that same community.

"Then Kacey disappears, suddenly, at the same time that a mysterious string of murders begins in Mickey’s district, and Mickey becomes dangerously obsessed with finding the culprit—and her sister—before it’s too late," Moore's site explains.