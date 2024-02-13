Abington police officer accused of sexually assaulting student

An Abington police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a student at the high school where he worked as a resource officer.

Jordan Jones, 29, of Horsham, Pennsylvania, was arrested Tuesday and charged with institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

On Monday, Feb. 12, officials at Abington High School reported to police that a 17-year-old student told a school counselor that she had been in a sexual relationship with Jones since November 2023, investigators said. The teen told officials she and Jones had met numerous times at his home in Horsham.

Jones was a school resource officer at Abington High School as well as a full-time officer with the Abington Township Police Department. He was placed on administrative leave with intent to dismiss.

Jones was arraigned with bail set at $50,000 unsecured with the conditions of no contact with the teen or her family and no unsupervised contact with minors. He’s also prohibited from returning to the school.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with the investigation, which is being conducted by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau. Any students or staff with information that might be relevant to their investigation are encouraged to contact Montgomery County Detective Walt Kerr at 610-278-3036, or Abington Detective Sergeant Troy Hummel at 267-536-1111. Officer Jones is prohibited from all Abington School District property, effective immediately,” a spokesperson for the Abington School District wrote.

“The wellbeing and safety of our students and staff are of paramount importance. In the absence of a School Resource Officer, District Administration will provide additional coverage and resources for Abington Senior High School, including having counselors on hand to support any students or staff members who may be having difficulties processing this news.”

Jones’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.