Delaware Governor John Carney has ordered the flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Korean War veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Robert J. Voshell on the day of his internment.

Vorsell, a lifelong public servant, was selected to be a member of the Boys State in 1950 and 1951. He spent the majority of his career at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, retiring as director after 40 years.

He donated his time and talents to several community groups and was an active member of Avenue United Methodist Church.

Rogers-Hovatter Funeral Home

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Bob was a true public servant who loved his family and his community,” Carney said in a statement. “He always put the needs of his constituents and the community first. He was a real gentleman and a strong leader who was a pleasure to work with. Tracey and I were saddened to learn of his passing. We will keep his family and friends in our prayers.”

Officials said flags will be lowered at state facilities through sunset on Saturday, March 9.