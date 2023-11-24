Philadelphia

A man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street in North Philly, police say

The driver stayed on scene as police investigated, officials said

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was killed on Friday night after being hit by a car, police say.

The man was crossing the street on the 1400 block of Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia just after 8:00 p.m., according to officials.

A person driving a grey Volkswagen Atlas struck the man and stayed on the scene to cooperate with police, officials said.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at just before 9 p.m., police said.

