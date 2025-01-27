A goat was loose in South Philly on Sunday! Call him Saquon Baaahh-rkley?

The goat was loose in South Philadelphia on Sunday night, and no, we aren't referring to Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley and his dominating performance in the NFC Championship game over the Washington Commanders.

Instead, we mean an actual goat.

For the uninitiated, goat can be a acronym for "greatest of all time," and while Barkley certainly looked like a "goat" in this sense on Sunday night, in this case, we are referring to an actual goat -- square pupils, hoofs and all.

So, maybe not Barkley, but call the animal: Saquon Baaaahh-rkley?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As spotted by NBC10 viewer Jessica Lee, a small goat could be seen roaming the area of 2nd and Tasker streets at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.

She shared video of the incident and said she contacted police and animal control immediately after encountering the animal.

Contacted early Monday, police officials did not immediately provide information on this incident.