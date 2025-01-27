South Philadelphia

A goat was loose in South Philly on Sunday! Call him Saquon Baaahh-rkley?

A goat trotted through South Philadelphia on Sunday night -- and, no, we don't mean the Eagles' star running back Saquon Barkley. Instead, an actual goat was spotted at 2nd and Tasker streets

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The goat was loose in South Philadelphia on Sunday night, and no, we aren't referring to Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley and his dominating performance in the NFC Championship game over the Washington Commanders.

Instead, we mean an actual goat.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

For the uninitiated, goat can be a acronym for "greatest of all time," and while Barkley certainly looked like a "goat" in this sense on Sunday night, in this case, we are referring to an actual goat -- square pupils, hoofs and all.

So, maybe not Barkley, but call the animal: Saquon Baaaahh-rkley?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As spotted by NBC10 viewer Jessica Lee, a small goat could be seen roaming the area of 2nd and Tasker streets at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.

She shared video of the incident and said she contacted police and animal control immediately after encountering the animal.

Contacted early Monday, police officials did not immediately provide information on this incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Eagles 14 hours ago

The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl! Watch Philly celebrate!

Philadelphia 11 hours ago

Several hurt after car drives through crowd of Eagles fans in Philly, police say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us