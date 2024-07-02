Wilmington

Detail shop workers rescue baby, young child from burning car in Wilmington

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two small children and their mother were badly injured in a fire when the car they were in caught fire in Wilmington, Delaware, Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Wilmington firefighters responded to the intersection of A Street and South Walnut Street for a car fire, officials said.

While responding, the fire department was informed that there were two children who were trapped in the car. When they arrived, they learned that employees at a nearby detailing shop had pulled them from the car, according to the fire department.

The children, an 8-month-old baby and a 5-year-old, were treated at the scene and transported to the hospital suffering from extensive 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns. They were admitted to the trauma center in serious condition.

The driver of the car, the children’s mother, was able to escape the burning car and was also transported to the hospital with severe burns.

At this time there is no information about what caused the car to catch fire.

