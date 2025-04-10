Track all the latest developments in our live blog. This article is no longer being updated.

A helicopter with at least four people aboard crashed in the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Multiple sources said four people had been pulled from the chopper and were taken to a hospital.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the helicopter, nor where it was headed or had come from.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Emergency boats appeared to be responding to the upside-down chopper, Citizen app footage showed. Rescue teams with the NYPD, Jersey City, FDNY and others were among the teams responding.

Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/zpCBAOLnUU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 10, 2025

The city's Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.