Yardley-Area Boil Water Advisory to Last at Least Through Monday

A boil water advisory will continue to be in effect in the Yardley area at least through Monday as officials work to test water samples.

The advisory affects Pennsylvania American Water customers in Lower Makefield, Yardley Borough and portions of Falls Township. Officials with PAW are awaiting permission from the Department of Environmental Protection to begin testing water samples.

The advisory has been in effect since Thursday, when officials said water in the Yardley area contained high turbidity levels of 1.7 ntu, above the regulatory standard. The high levels indicate an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

Pennsylvania American Water supplies water to eight of the 15 schools in the Pennsbury district, so the entire district and administrative offices are closed Friday, the district said.

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Yardley Area

A boil water advisory has been issued for Yardley after possible water contamination. The advisory forced some schools to close and is now impacting businesses in the area. (Published Friday, Nov. 30, 2018)

Crews have been making repairs to the mechanical control mechanisms at the treatment plant that caused the high turbidity, PAW spokesman Terry Maenza said.

"We understand this is a significant inconvenience for people. We're working around the clock to resolve this issue," Maenza said.

Ultimately, the environmental department will decide when to give the water company the all-clear to begin testing water samples. Once testing begins, the DEP requires two consecutive days of sampling results with no signs of bacteria in order to lift the advisory.

PAW officials are set to meet with the DEP Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, all affected customers are advised not to drink their water without boiling it first. They should bring the water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and then let it cool before using it, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.

Boil Water Advisory in Bucks County

Pennsbury district schools are closed Friday because of a boil water advisory for the Yardley area. The advisory comes from Pennsylvania American Water due to an increased level of contaminates in the water supply. (Published Friday, Nov. 30, 2018)

Pennsylvania American Water will notify their customers when the issue is solved. They will also provide alternate water sources.

Tankers are currently providing water to people between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the following locations: