What to Know A boil water advisory is in effect for Pennsylvania American Water customers in Lower Makefield, Yardley Borough and portions of Falls Twp.

Officials found high turbidity levels in the water which means it could contain disease-causing organisms.

Impacted customers are advised to use boiled or bottled water until further notice.

A boil water advisory is in effect for Pennsylvania American Water customers in Lower Makefield, Yardley Borough and portions of Falls Township.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water announced Thursday that water service to their Yardley-area customers has high turbidity levels of 1.7 ntu, above the regulatory standard. The high levels indicate an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

“Turbidity has no health effects,” a spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water wrote. “However, turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Turbidity may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.”

The spokesperson said changes in water flows to filters at the Pennsylvania American Water treatment plant caused a temporary spoke in turbidity in their combined filter effluent. They are currently investigating the cause of the issue.

All affected customers are advised to not drink their water without boiling it first. Bring the water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and then let it cool before using it or use bottled water.

Impacted customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.

Pennsylvania American Water will notify their customers when the issue is solved. They will also provide alternate water sources. Water tankers are currently stationed at the following locations:

Yardley Makefield Fire Companies 105 South Main Street Yardley and 652 Stony Hill Road, Lower Makefield Twp

Big Oak Shopping Center 1641 Big Oak Road

Village Market 599 Washington Crossing Road, Lower Makefield Twp

Gas Light Village 85 Makefield Road, Falls Twp

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania American Water website or call their customer service center at 800-565-7292.