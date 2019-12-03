Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Park in Camden, New Jersey

An investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death at a park in Camden, New Jersey.

On Tuesday shortly after noon, Camden County Police responded to reports of an unconscious woman at Farnham Park near the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard. When they arrived they found the body of 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg, of Medford, New Jersey.

Steinberg died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

If you have any information on the stabbing, please call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosado at (609) 422-6291 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at (856) 757-7042. You can also email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.