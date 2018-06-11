A young woman was arrested for allegedly trying to burn a pro-police American flag during Sunday’s Philly Pride Parade.

Ryan Segin, 18, of Woodbine, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with attempting to commit arson, causing/risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses.

Police say Segin tried to burn a “thin blue line” American flag while in a crowd during the Pride Parade at 12th and Locust streets Sunday at 12:10 p.m. An officer took her into custody. No one was hurt during the incident.

The flag represents the “Blue Lives Matter” movement in support of police officers.