What You Can and Can't Do During a Government Shutdown

With a possible government shutdown looming, here is a look at how a shutdown would affect the country. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

What Happens in a Government Shutdown?

The looming shutdown of the federal government will affect the everyday lives of people across the country, regardless of whether they're government workers.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be off the job, military death benefits would be suspended and the Smithsonian museums will close.

Here’s a list of what you can and cannot do during a government shutdown. We'll be adding to the list; if you know of something we've left off, email us and we’ll research it.



During a shutdown, you can:

Get Social Security benefits: Payments would continue to be issued, and the Social Security Administration says they do not expect delays to payments.

Send and receive mail: The U.S. Postal Service will continue to deliver mail and keep post offices open because it is funded through the sale of postage, products and services.

Visit Smithsonian museums on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21: "The Smithsonian museums and its National Zoo will remain open for the weekend even if there is no federal budget passed Friday night. We will not open Monday and will not reopen until federal funding is available," a Smithsonian spokeswoman said in a statement.

Visit the National Zoo on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21: See above.



Visit a national park: The Department of the Interior will keep national parks open, but with reduced services.

Visit a Veterans Affairs hospital: VA hospitals would remain open.

Be protected by the FBI, Coast Guard and law enforcement agencies: Government functions essential to public safety would continue to operate.

Travel by air: Federal air traffic controllers and most Transportation Security Administration agents would continue to work.



Cross the border: U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents would stay on the job.

Eat meat safely: Meat inspectors with the U.S. Department of Agriculture would continue to report to work because they're essential for public safety.

Watch for updates on Robert Mueller's investigation: The investigation is funded by Congress, not the Department of Justice.

Reopen the federal government: Representatives and Senators would remain on the job, but many staff members would be sent home.

Watch a Supreme Court argument: The highest court in the land would remain open.

Continue your health care through several government programs: the Indian Health Service, Health Resources and Services Administration and the National Institutes of Health would continue treating current patients.

Get help for mental health crises or addiction: the disaster distress helpline, treatment locator, treatment referral line and the suicide prevention line would remain open.

Buy necessities with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits: TANF received full or advanced appropriations in the last fiscal year.

Receive Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program payments: States have the funding to continue paying Medicaid recipients through June, the department of health and human services says.

Use key functions of the federal healthcare exchange: Healthcare.gov would allow Americans to determine their eligibility on the exchanges.



During a shutdown, you can't:

Get military death benefits: Most military functions are covered under the Pay Our Military Act, but death benefits would likely stop until the government reopens.

Visit a Smithsonian museum, starting Jan. 22: The Smithsonian museums would close starting Monday, Jan. 22 if the government shuts down.

Visit the National Zoo, starting Jan. 22: See above

Check the legal work status of an employee: The E-Verify system allows employers across the country to check on immigration status, but it's a federal website, which means it would be shut down.

Get food through federal nutrition programs: The Senior Nutrition program and Native American Nutrition and Supportive Services would stop.

Become a new National Institutes of Health patient: Unless the NIH director steps in, the agency wouldn’t take new patients during a government shutdown.



