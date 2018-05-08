Wet Nose Rescue traveled to China to save a dozen dogs from certain death. Meet the dogs they saved by bringing them back to Philadelphia

A Philadelphia animal rescue traveled more than 16,000 miles last week to save a dozen dogs from a festival in China where the canines were set to be killed for their meat.



Wet Nose Rescue is a Philadelphia center that helps abandoned dogs and puppies that have been euthanized or subject to a life in poor conditions.

Last week, a volunteer flew to Yulin in southeastern China to rescue the dogs from being slaughtered in the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival. The annual festival started in 2009 celebrates the summer solstice and Chinese folklore suggests that eating dog meat during the summer months brings luck and good health, according to a feature by The Independent, a British newspaper.



The volunteer escorted the canines back to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City where they were met by other rescue volunteers who helped transport the dogs back to Philadelphia.

Wet Nose's adoption center in Northeast Philly matched the dogs with foster families so that each dog can become familiar with typical interaction with humans before being adopted.

Jess Mayo, a volunteer at Wet Nose Rescue, put together a video that introduces the dogs saved from the cruelty of the festival. You can watch that above. If you or anyone you know are interested in adopting, click here for more information.

Wet Nose Rescue is one of dozens of local pet shelters and rescues that participate in NBC10 & Telemundo62's annual Clear the Shelters event. Learn more about the pet adoption drive happening August 18 by visiting our special section.

